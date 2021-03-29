Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Sony by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $10,182,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE:SNE traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.29. 10,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,243. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.