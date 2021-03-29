Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Short Interest Down 81.6% in March

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

SRMLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

