Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Stryker has increased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $9.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $240.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $250.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.