Substratum Price Tops $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $14,296.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.26 or 0.00627402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00067108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.