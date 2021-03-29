SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 353,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 134,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

