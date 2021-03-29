SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 511,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Nu Skin Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $341,124.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,351 shares of company stock worth $2,693,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:NUS opened at $53.12 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

