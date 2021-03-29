SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 449,233 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 449,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of First American Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First American Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in First American Financial by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First American Financial by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 161,556 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in First American Financial by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $57.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAF. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

