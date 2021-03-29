SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $486,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 485,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Henry Schein by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Henry Schein by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Henry Schein by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 41,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $67.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

