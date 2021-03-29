Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 6.8%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.43. 6,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,473,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.