Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.40

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.40 and last traded at C$14.37, with a volume of 213262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.28.

SPB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7294888 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 168.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

