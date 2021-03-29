Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SEGI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.04. 9,459,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,459,537. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.