Synlogic, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Synlogic in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

