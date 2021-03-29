T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $178.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.36 and a twelve month high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

