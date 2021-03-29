Tacita Capital Inc Buys New Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,752 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,548,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after acquiring an additional 402,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CDK Global by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 296,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CDK Global by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 258,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $53.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

