Tacita Capital Inc Makes New $69,000 Investment in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after buying an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after buying an additional 169,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.10.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $82.60 on Monday. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

