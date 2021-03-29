Tacita Capital Inc Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $87.41 on Monday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

