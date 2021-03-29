Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TVE. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of C$2.78.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$2.32 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$693.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

