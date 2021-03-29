TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Up 184.6% in March

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.94. 249,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. TD has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

