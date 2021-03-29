TD Securities Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Buy

TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.10.

DOOO stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

