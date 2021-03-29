Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $176.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.65.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.30, for a total value of $14,386,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 198.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 150,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

