Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.37. 65,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,717,222. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ERIC shares. SEB Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

