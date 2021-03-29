Telsey Advisory Group Raises Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $24.00

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GES. B. Riley lifted their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Guess’ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

