Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TLSYY stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Telstra has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

