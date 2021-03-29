Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,318,841 shares of company stock worth $132,416,411 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.