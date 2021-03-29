Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEZNY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

TEZNY stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

