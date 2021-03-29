Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC reduced its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,177,464 shares during the period. Ternium accounts for approximately 11.3% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. INCA Investments LLC owned about 0.61% of Ternium worth $34,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TX. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 347,491 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,936,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $37.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.