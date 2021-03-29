Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Short Interest Update

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, a growth of 442.4% from the February 28th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TMRC opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. Texas Mineral Resources has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.70.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

