Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXRH. TheStreet cut Texas Roadhouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.35.

Shares of TXRH opened at $97.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

