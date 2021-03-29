Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $42.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Textainer Group traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 8362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Textainer Group by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

