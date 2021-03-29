The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.38. The stock had a trading volume of 350,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,473,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.06. The firm has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

