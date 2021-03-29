The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.32.

BA opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.91 and a 200-day moving average of $200.06. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

