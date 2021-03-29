The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th.

CLX opened at $190.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

