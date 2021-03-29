The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 281.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRTG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.16. 23,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

