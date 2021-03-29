The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Gap Down to $327.39

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $327.39, but opened at $316.91. The Goldman Sachs Group shares last traded at $325.63, with a volume of 75,536 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.95. The firm has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

