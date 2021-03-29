The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDUS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

RDUS opened at $21.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

