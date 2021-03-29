The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 469.2% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,330,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GYST opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. The Graystone has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About The Graystone

The Graystone Co Inc engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. Its projects include Gorilla, Graystone II, and Graystone III located in Loreto and Amazonas, Peru. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

