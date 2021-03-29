The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,200. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Hershey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $159.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $159.29.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.