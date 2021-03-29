The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $330.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $303.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.21. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $174.00 and a 12 month high of $304.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Home Depot by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

