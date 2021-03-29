The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Update

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of The Manitowoc stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.95. 12,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,996. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $689.89 million, a P/E ratio of -59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,430,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.