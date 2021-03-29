The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of OP Bancorp worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in OP Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OP Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the period.

OPBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

OPBK stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

