The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.83 Million Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,667 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after acquiring an additional 92,216 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 320.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $421.33 on Monday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $191.90 and a 1 year high of $443.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

