The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $42.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

