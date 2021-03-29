The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,179,000 after acquiring an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.