The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,988 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,988 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of United States Steel worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE X opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

