The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,941,517 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941,517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,352. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $40.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

