The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 52,888 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,888 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

