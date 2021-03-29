The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 52,888 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,888 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

