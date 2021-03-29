The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.58% of The National Security Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

The National Security Group stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 93 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916. The National Security Group has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

