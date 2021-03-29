The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 195,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,154,000 after buying an additional 45,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $179.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $184.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

