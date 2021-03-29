The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Update

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,104,300 shares, a growth of 187.6% from the February 28th total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

RSTGF stock remained flat at $$1.65 during trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $331.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

